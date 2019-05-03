NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An employee shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday morning injuring more than a dozen people.
It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the Newark Liberty International Airport (Essex) Express Road ramps to Terminal B at Level 2.
As a result, traffic is being diverted to levels 1 and 3 while Level 2 is closed.
The shuttle bus somehow hit a concrete divider on the road and suffered front-end damage.
Eyewitness News is hearing that all of the injuries are non-life threatening.
The Port Authority and EMS are on the scene.
Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Bus crashes on terminal access roadway at Newark Liberty International Airport, at least 12 hurt
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More