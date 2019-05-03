Bus crashes on terminal access roadway at Newark Liberty International Airport, at least 12 hurt

NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An employee shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday morning injuring more than a dozen people.It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the Newark Liberty International Airport (Essex) Express Road ramps to Terminal B at Level 2.As a result, traffic is being diverted to levels 1 and 3 while Level 2 is closed.The shuttle bus somehow hit a concrete divider on the road and suffered front-end damage.Eyewitness News is hearing that all of the injuries are non-life threatening.The Port Authority and EMS are on the scene.Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.----------