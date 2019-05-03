Traffic

Bus crashes on terminal access roadway at Newark Liberty International Airport, at least 12 hurt

EMBED <>More Videos

Candace McCowan reports from Newark Airport on the bus crash.

By Eyewitness News
NEWARK, New Jersey (WABC) -- An employee shuttle bus crashed at Newark Liberty International Airport Friday morning injuring more than a dozen people.

It happened around 5:30 a.m. on the Newark Liberty International Airport (Essex) Express Road ramps to Terminal B at Level 2.

As a result, traffic is being diverted to levels 1 and 3 while Level 2 is closed.

The shuttle bus somehow hit a concrete divider on the road and suffered front-end damage.

Eyewitness News is hearing that all of the injuries are non-life threatening.

The Port Authority and EMS are on the scene.

Stay with Eyewitness News and abc7NY for the latest on this story.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnewarkbus crashnewark liberty international airport
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Newborn baby boy found dead, dumped outside Bronx building
Lawmakers tour crumbling North River tunnel
AccuWeather: Rainy and cooler Friday
Fla. man arrested after showing off marijuana plant to cops
Florida teens stranded in ocean rescued by 'Amen' boat
Chewbacca actor Peter Mayhew dead at 74
3 teens accused of conspiring to detonate bomb at LI school
Show More
3-year-old boy on scooter fatally struck by commercial van
Woman welcomed to new home by gator ringing doorbell
Tribute to boy fatally struck by driver in Queens 1 year ago
Cruise ship quarantined after measles emergency
Dramatic rescue of 82-year-old stuck in Staten Island swamp
More TOP STORIES News