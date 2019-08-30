Traffic

Bus strikes guardrail on Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
DYKER HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A bus struck a guard rail on the Gowanus Expressway in Brooklyn early Friday morning.

It happened near 65th Street in the Dyker Heights section just before 4 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

However, the bus remained in the northbound lanes hours later as crews prepared to move the vehicle.

