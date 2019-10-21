Andy Byford to talk about subway ridership after rescinding resignation

NEW YORK (WABC) -- The MTA is set to tout its latest ridership numbers as system-wide service updates attract more commuters on buses and trains.Despite the positive new numbers, all eyes are expected to be on New York Transit President Andy Byford.Byford is expected to talk about a 4.5% increase in subway ridership.Byford has been on the job for less than two years, but submitted his resignation letter last week.A short time later, Byford rescinded his resignation.Reports are that there was a fracture between Byford and Governor Andrew Cuomo, who also seems to keep his hands in running the MTA.The friction plus possible service cuts at the MTA are reportedly behind the resignation.After rescinding his resignation, Byford said in a statement, "I'm not going anywhere. The Governor and I are on exactly the same page about the need to dramatically improve the transit system in New York and we now have the plan and the funding to do that."Byford is expected to speak at one of the subcommittee meetings on Monday morning.----------