Andy Byford touts subway ridership, fires back at Gov. Cuomo over credit

NEW YORK (WABC) -- NYC Transit President Andy Byford fired back at Governor Andrew Cuomo after the governor took credit for recent improvements to the city's transit system.At an MTA subcommittee meeting, Byford says the 50,000 men and women who work for the city transit agency and his executives are responsible for the day-to-day performance successes.Byford submitted his resignation letter last week but then changed his mind."I'm not going anywhere," Byford said in a statement after rescinding his resignation. "The governor and I are on exactly the same page about the need to dramatically improve the transit system in New York, and we now have the plan and the funding to do that."The MTA touted its latest ridership numbers Monday as system-wide service updates attract more commuters on buses and trains. There has been a 4.5% increase in subway ridership.Byford said his team will continue to turn the subway system around, if they are provided adequate resources."I hope these results give you, the committee and the board assurance that this team knows what it's doing," he said. "And given leeway and the means to do it, we will turn this system around."