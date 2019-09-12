Car flips, hits other vehicles injuring 5 on Lower East Side of Manhattan

LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Multiple cars and a motorcycle collided on the Lower East Side, injuring five people.
The vehicles crashed on South Street at Clinton Street, under the FDR Drive, just after 12:15 a.m. Thursday.
One witness said the driver of an Infiniti overturned while attempting to pass a Lincoln.
At least one other car and a motorcycle also appear to have been involved.
Five people were injured, one sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
South Street was closed for hours as police investigated.
