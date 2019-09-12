Traffic

Car flips, hits other vehicles injuring 5 on Lower East Side of Manhattan

By Eyewitness News
LOWER EAST SIDE, Manhattan (WABC) -- Multiple cars and a motorcycle collided on the Lower East Side, injuring five people.

The vehicles crashed on South Street at Clinton Street, under the FDR Drive, just after 12:15 a.m. Thursday.

One witness said the driver of an Infiniti overturned while attempting to pass a Lincoln.

At least one other car and a motorcycle also appear to have been involved.

Five people were injured, one sustaining serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

South Street was closed for hours as police investigated.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficlower east sidemanhattannew york citycar crashmotorcycle accident
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Electrician dies after cherry picker hit by box truck in Queens
Man says he was kidnapped, held for 3 days inside Bronx deli
Raccoon that attacked 3 people in NY confirmed to have rabies
Family: Boy killed on sidewalk had just started taking bus by himself
Tears, tributes as NYC marks 18th anniversary of 9/11
AccuWeather: Off and on showers Thursday
Candidates to take the stage in third Democratic debate on ABC
Show More
Mike 'The Situation' to be released after 8-month stint in jail
Apartments damaged in partial roof collapse at NYC building
Flames shoot from plane engine after bird strike: VIDEO
Couple sues fertility clinic, says wrong sperm used to conceive baby
Eyewitness News day-of-air coverage from 09/11/01
More TOP STORIES News