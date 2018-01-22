TRAFFIC

61-year-old woman fatally struck in hit-and-run in Harlem, car located

By
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Police in Harlem located the vehicle involved in a hit-and-run that killed a woman, but the driver remains on the run.

Police say Mercedes Dearmas, 61, was crossing West 113th Street shortly after midnight Sunday when she was struck by a car driving down Adam Clayton Powell Jr. Boulevard.

She was taken to the hospital and later pronounced dead.


The NYPD's Collision Investigation Squad is investigating. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
traffichit and runpedestrian struckHarlemManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Woman crossing Harlem street killed by hit-and-run driver
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Several injured when tractor-trailer crashes into 9 cars
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
Staten Island loses to Honolulu 10-0 in the Little League World Series
8 Rutgers football players charged with credit card scheme
Show More
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Family rescued from LI home after tree crashes onto it
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Ohio State suspends coach Urban Meyer for mishandling domestic abuse case
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
More News