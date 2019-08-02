EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A person riding a scooter was struck by a car in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn early Friday.
The person was hit at East 94th Street and Church Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.
The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in an unknown condition.
The driver stayed at the scene and the crash is under investigation.
Car hits person riding scooter in East Flatbush, Brooklyn
