Traffic

Car hits person riding scooter in East Flatbush, Brooklyn

By Eyewitness News
EAST FLATBUSH, Brooklyn (WABC) -- A person riding a scooter was struck by a car in the East Flatbush section of Brooklyn early Friday.

The person was hit at East 94th Street and Church Avenue just after 5:30 a.m.

The victim was taken to Brookdale University Hospital in an unknown condition.

The driver stayed at the scene and the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficeast flatbushbrooklynnew york citycar crashscooter
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Rescuers search for swimmer who went missing in the East River
Saoirse Kennedy Hill dies at 22
R. Kelly to appear in NYC court on sex crime charges
Bruce Springsteen's son becomes a firefighter
AccuWeather: Nice day to close out the week
Video shows armed robbery of Bronx livery driver
Criminal case put on hold against father involved in twins' hot car deaths
Show More
NYC man says he was violently attacked by DoorDash driver
NYC gallery owner says he was attacked for MAGA hat
Neighbors raise over $50K to help disabled man keep home in NJ
NYC traffic agent kicks down doors to rescue people and pets from fire
Several injured after police pursuit in NY ends in crash
More TOP STORIES News