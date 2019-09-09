Traffic

Car smashes into side of Jersey City building

By Eyewitness News
JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into the front of building in Jersey City Monday morning.

The car crashed into 543 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. just after 6:30 a.m.

No injuries were reported.

The buildings department was called to investigate.

The cause of the crash is not yet known.

