Citi Bike program to be expanded in advance of L train shutdown

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New York City officials will be expanding the Citi Bike program in advance of the 15-month L train shutdown.

The Department of Transportation says that the city has reached an agreement with Citi Bike parent company Motivate to improve bikeshare coverage in some of its busiest neighborhoods

The plan calls for adding bikes and docks in Manhattan, as well as in Williamsburg, Brooklyn starting next spring.

Other innovations will include a new Citi Bike pedal-assist "shuttle service".

The expansion is aimed at helping the program meet increasing demand for bike share as well the expected surge in cycling created by the closure of the L train tunnel in April 2019.

The shutdown will impact more than 400,000 daily L train riders, 225,000 of which travel between Manhattan and Brooklyn.

