Citi Bike pulls fleet of e-bikes from service due to brake issues

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Citi Bike says it is pulling its electric pedal-assist bikes out of service.The move follows reports from some riders that they had experienced 'stronger than expected braking force on the front wheel.'Citi Bike said it is taking the bikes off the streets out of an abundance of caution.The company said it is working on a new pedal-assist bike that will be accessible just by scanning a QR code.The pedal-assist bikes will be replaced with classic pedal bikes.The announcement came in a service update to 150,000 members Sunday morning."We know this is disappointing to the many people who love the current experience - but reliability and safety come first," the statement said.----------