Two new bills were introduced in the City Council Wednesday aimed at installing a residential parking permit system in place across New York City.One calls for a city-wide plan, while the other would require the city's Department of Transportation to create a parking permit system for people who live north of 60th Street in Manhattan.In the pilot program, which would extend up to Inwood, 80 percent of parking would be reserved for residents.The goal is to open up parking spaces for residents of the city.However, commuters who park on the streets would be the losers under the plans.It is too early to know what days or hours the plan would be in effect, or how much it would cost. Those are things to be determined by the DOT in the coming months.The bills will simply get a plan started to study the idea.Still, the proposal faces an uphill climb, as it would probably have to be approved by lawmakers in Albany, which is unlikely. Mayor Bill de Blasio also said he has many questions as to how it would be implemented.