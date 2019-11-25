Traffic

City Council grills MTA brass over deficits, service upgrades

(Shutterstock)

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- Riders, advocates and city officials met with the MTA brass Monday to demand better access for subway riders and improved reliability.

Protesters held a rally before the start of a City Council oversight hearing, saying critical upgrades to the system cannot wait any longer.

At one point, Council Speaker Corey Johnson called the agency's looming deficits truly frightening, and the MTA's Chief Financial Officer Robert Forman essentially agreed with him.

Critics are demanding that the MTA prioritize riders when it implements its $50 billion Capital Plan, but it was the deficit -- and how the MTA plans to contend with it -- that is most controversial issue.

Related: MTA budget includes layoffs, fare hikes, staggering potential deficits

The operating deficit is expected to balloon to nearly $1 billion by 2024, and both Johnson and Transportation Committee Chair Ydanis Rodriguez have warned that the agency cannot simply keep raising fares and tolls.

Forman said the agency's transformation plan, with staff reductions and consolidations, will be crucial.

"We're going to look to see where we can be more efficient," he said. "The transformation is really important in this regard, because what we're doing is we're taking redundant or duplicative services that have been provided through the years at each of the agencies and we're combining it."

Unionized railworkers began chanting as soon as MTA officials began their testimony, as part of a tense contract dispute. They were asked to leave politely, and they complied.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citynew york city councilmtasubway
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Brooklyn teen seriously hurt in slashing near school
'Picked the wrong house' Female bodybuilder, 82, fights intruder
LI woman arrested for DWI after passenger jumps from car
Rehearsals begin as wind threatens Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
1 hurt when tractor trailer overturns on NY highway, dumps garbage
Tiffany & Co. sold to French luxury giant for $16 billion
NJ school district delays opening Monday after ransomware attack
Show More
Ferry service delayed after boats deemed 'operationally unfit'
Multi-vehicle crash closes southbound NJ Turnpike lanes
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Bystanders, NYPD jump into action to save two trapped in burning car
More TOP STORIES News