NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's Department of Transportation is releasing a new ad new campaign targeting men.
Men are apparently responsible for roughly three-quarters of the city's fatal crashes.
The ad campaign asks, "Was it worth it?"
The first of the DOT's ad campaign will be a giant billboard at 181st Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.
The ads will be in English and Spanish
Earlier this week, an unlicensed male driver behind the wheel of a Ford F-250 fatally struck a three-year-old boy in East Harlem. That's just one example of this ad campaign's target audience.
----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
New York City's new DOT campaign asks male drivers 'Was it worth it?' in wake of fatal crashes
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News