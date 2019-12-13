New York City's new DOT campaign asks male drivers 'Was it worth it?' in wake of fatal crashes

NEW YORK (WABC) -- New York City's Department of Transportation is releasing a new ad new campaign targeting men.Men are apparently responsible for roughly three-quarters of the city's fatal crashes.The ad campaign asks, "Was it worth it?"The first of the DOT's ad campaign will be a giant billboard at 181st Street and Broadway in Washington Heights.The ads will be in English and SpanishEarlier this week, an unlicensed male driver behind the wheel of a Ford F-250 fatally struck a three-year-old boy in East Harlem. That's just one example of this ad campaign's target audience.----------