Climate change protest blocks traffic in Times Square

TIMES SQUARE, Manhattan (WABC) -- A large demonstration by protesters demanding climate change policy reform blocked traffic for nearly two hours in Manhattan's Times Square.The protest, which began before 10 a.m. Monday, forced the closure of intersections including Seventh Avenue at 44th Street and Broadway at 46th.Activists wearing life jackets surrounded a green boat that dropped anchor at Seventh Avenue at 44th street with the words "Act Now" written on it.NewsCopter7 was overhead as police converged on the area.The protest remained peaceful, as police worked to disperse the crowd.Several protesters were arrested. No officials numbers had been released as of noon.Shortly before noon, a police vehicle towed the boat away, the remaining protesters dispersed, and traffic began flowing normally again.