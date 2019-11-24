Traffic

Coast Guard suspends some NY Waterway ferries over safety issues

A New York waterway vessel navigates the Hudson River Friday, June 21, 2019, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

NEW YORK -- The Coast Guard has suspended operations of some New York Waterway ferries over safety discrepancies.

The agency says all 32 vessels in the company's fleet were inspected over the last week, with 23 vessels taken out of operation.

The Coast Guard on Sunday said six of those suspended vessels have been put back in service.

NY Waterway spokesman Patrick Smith says the company is working with the Coast Guard to address the issues as quickly as possible.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citycoast guardferry
Copyright © 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg launches presidential bid
Search on for sexual predator who attacked 3 women in Bronx
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
NY high school football team wins 2nd playoff game with coach
Police: Landlord-tenant dispute sparks assault that left man unconscious
Teen's wrestling career in doubt after his prosthetic legs are stolen
AccuWeather Alert: Sunday soaker
Show More
NY utility faces deadline over threat to revoke certificate
Teen found dead on tracks may have been subway surfing
MTA: LIRR derailment in Queens will not affect Monday commute
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg hospitalized
Little Italy decorated to look like 1975 for 'The Irishman'
More TOP STORIES News