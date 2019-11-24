Coast Guard suspends some NY Waterway ferries over safety issues

NEW YORK -- The Coast Guard has suspended operations of some New York Waterway ferries over safety discrepancies.The agency says all 32 vessels in the company's fleet were inspected over the last week, with 23 vessels taken out of operation.The Coast Guard on Sunday said six of those suspended vessels have been put back in service.NY Waterway spokesman Patrick Smith says the company is working with the Coast Guard to address the issues as quickly as possible.----------