Commuters trapped after computer issue causes subway suspensions

Update: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains are suspended in both directions while we work to resolve a network communications issue that is affecting service.



Passengers can see a station agent for a courtesy pass for continued bus or train service. — NYCT Subway (@NYCTSubway) July 19, 2019

And this is the strain on all the other train lines. Someone’s going to fall into tracks. @NYCMayor @NYGovCuomo @NYGov @MTA TIME FOR A CHANGE ON ALL LEVELS OF MANAGEMENT. pic.twitter.com/c2cveuK98B — Kenneth Ferrone (@Kenneth_Ferrone) July 19, 2019

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- The MTA says service has been restored after a computer failure impacted service on Friday evening.1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 6, and Grand Central-42 St S trains were suspended in both directions.President of NYC Transit, Andy Byford said that the computers that keep track of trains failed, giving controllers no idea where the trains were. Byford says everything was shut down for safety reasons, and trains were instructed to stop where they were.The root cause of computer failure is still unknown."I was notified within a couple of minutes and worked commonly to ascertain what happened," Byford said.Byford added that rescuing passengers was the first thing that had to be done, as well as identifying where the trains were.Most of the trains had lighting, power and air conditioning.Some passengers reported the suspension on numbered lines was causing a strain on other train lines.Mayor de Blasio said the MTA owes every single New Yorker an explanation."This kind of meltdown during a heat wave is unacceptable," de Blasio said. "We've known about this dangerous weather for days. There's no excuse for why they aren't prepared."NYC Comptroller Scott Stringer also called the situation "completely unacceptable."----------