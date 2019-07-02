Commuting nightmare: Northeast Corridor trains resume with delays

Amtrak and New Jersey Transit rail service was halted between Trenton and Jersey Avenue due to a fire on a train near Hamilton Station just before 4 p.m.
The fire department worked quickly to extinguish the flames, Amtrak said, but when westbound service resumed just before 6 p.m., the backup was massive.
Penn Station was packed with delayed commuters, many of whom had no idea when they would be getting home.
NewsCopter7 was over the scene in New Brunswick, where trains were stacking up. Delays of at least 90 minutes were reported.
Amtrak and NJ Transit train service resumed in both directions by 6:30.
NJ Transit advised Northeast customers to use North Jersey Coast Line service between PSNY and Rahway. NEC customers traveling west of Rahway were advised to utilize alternate means of transportation.
Northeast Corridor rail tickets and passes were cross-honored by Coach USA 100 (from PABT to New Brunswick and Princeton), private carrier and NJT buses.
