NEW YORK (WABC) -- The crash of a DPW garbage truck on Route 495 in New Jersey Wednesday caused massive traffic backups on the eve of July 4th.
With the outbound Lincoln Tunnel closed, cars were being diverted to the Holland Tunnel and the George Washington Bridge, causing gridlock on Manhattan's West Side that lasted several hours.
There was at least a four-hour backup as drivers headed south in Manhattan trying to get to the Holland Tunnel, with traffic backed up all the way to Times Square.
Ninth Avenue and Eleventh Avenue resembled parking lots for thousands of drivers who had nowhere to go.
Electronic signs pointing the way to the Lincoln Tunnel never changed for hours during the ordeal, though many drivers did not realize the entrance was closed.
Traffic was also bumper to bumper on the West Side Highway as many tried to get to the GWB.
NewsCopter7 reporter Shannon Sohn said it was one of the worst traffic nightmares she had seen in 23 years of reporting for Channel 7.
In addition to all the cars at a standstill, the Port Authority Bus Terminal closed down because outbound buses couldn't leave -- so mass transit commuters headed to an overcrowded Penn Station to get trains.
Clean up crews remained on the scene of the crash into Thursday morning.
Commuting nightmare: New Jersey truck crash stranded drivers for hours
