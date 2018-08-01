TRAFFIC

Connecticut launches crackdown on distracted driving

(Shutterstock)

DARIEN, Connecticut (WABC) --
Police across Connecticut are cracking down on distracted driving as part of a new initiative.

The campaign began Wednesday and will continue through August 15.

Authorities remind drivers that hand-held cell phones or mobile electronic devices may not be used while operating a motor vehicle in Connecticut.

The state has prohibited all drivers from using hand-held cell phones, though adult drivers are allowed to use hands-free cell phones.

Drivers under the age of 18, however, are prohibiting from using even hands-free phones. In addition, novice drivers are prohibited from using any other electronic device while behind the wheel.

Texting while driving is one of the leading causes of car accidents, and as a result, all drivers -- including adult, novice and school bus drivers -- are prohibited from texting while driving.

School bus drivers are prohibited from using both hand-held and hands-free devices, except in emergencies.

----------
* More Connecticut news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficdistracted drivingtexting while drivingdrivingpoliceConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
LIRR train derails in Queens; Rough PM commute expected
Spuyten Duyvil Bridge getting back in place after repairs
Cuomo opens new flyover to reduce LaGuardia traffic
First-ever electric moped ride share coming to Brooklyn
More Traffic
Top Stories
LIRR train derails in Queens; Rough PM commute expected
NY teacher accused of arranging to meet teen for sex
Hundreds report possible illness after eating at Chipotle
Man loses both legs to infection after being licked by dog
Tire off truck kills NYPD worker on Gowanus Expressway
Man shoved onto subway tracks at Grand Central
Family of NJ man killed by police desperate for answers
CDC: 'Don't wash or reuse condoms!'
Show More
Trump claims Americans need picture IDs to buy groceries
New pot policy begins in Manhattan
Salads, wraps sold at Trader Joe's, other chains may be contaminated
Death of ice cream salesman's mom linked to dry ice
Thieves in speedboat steal Swedish crown jewels
More News