3-year-long construction to begin on 42nd Street Shuttle train in Manhattan

MANHATTAN (WABC) -- The MTA is starting construction on the 42nd Street Shuttle and it could affect service during peak hours.The work is expected to take three years.The shuttle might only travel three blocks, but the MTA says 100,000 people use it daily to get between Times Square and Grand Central.The work begins Friday night.The plan is to extend the current S-train length from four cars to six cars, increasing capacity by 20 percent.They will centralize the operations, taking it from two platforms to one.That will also include replacing the current signal system which dates back to the 1930s.The construction will also make the station handicap accessible, and there will be a new entrance installed as a part of the One Times Square project.For commuters, it means waiting longer for the train during peak times.The MTA is advising commuters to turn to the 7 train.