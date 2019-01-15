TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --The controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge will take place this morning, after the previously scheduled date was scuttled due to bad weather.
Tappan Zee Constructors said the demolition of the bridge's east anchor span was postponed due to inclement weather, and that sustained winds delayed the preparatory work needed for the operation.
The demolition will now take place Tuesday, likely between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., when explosive charges will be used to safely detonate support columns on the bridge's east anchor span.
The Piermont Police Department says the Piermont Pier gates will close on Monday night at 9 p.m. and will not reopen until it is deemed safe to do so. The pier will be closed to vehicular traffic, but pedestrians will be permitted.
"The old structure will fall into nets that are held up by buoys," said Piermont Police Chief Michael O'Shea. "The Hudson is deep. It's a major shipping lane for all kinds of cargo. We want to keep everyone safe."
The Ferry Road entrance to the pier will be closed at Paradise Avenue, but handicapped parking will be available in front of the Goswick Pavilion parking lot. A valid handicapped parking permit will be required. Additional parking will be available in Parking Lot D, Spruce Lot, and the North lot opposite the fire department. Parking is strictly prohibited on Castle Road, Tweed Boulevard and Route 9W.
All who plan to attend are advised to arrive by 915 a.m., and officers will direct both vehicle and pedestrian traffic accordingly.
To ensure everyone's safety, the river is closed to all recreational vessels. No drones or alcoholic beverages will be permitted, and backpacks and bags will be checked.
For those who don't have to cross the Hudson, the demolition is proving to be quite a popular attraction. At the View on the Hudson, a catering hall, they are offering a breakfast special with champagne so people can toast the big implosion
"It's one of those once in a lifetime things," said the hall's Vincent Incorvaia. "People are calling up and they seem excited, pulling their kids out of school."
Specialty marine salvage equipment will be utilized to remove the material from Hudson River in the following weeks.
"Westchester County residents should not be alarmed by the plans for demolition, as the process is being handled in a careful, safe manner," county Executive George Latimer said. "The U.S. Coast Guard has established a 2,500 foot safety radius around the site, and no residential areas are within that safety zone. Drivers should expect a slowdown, and are being strongly encouraged to avoid I-287 and other connecting roads during the demolition process."
The new Mario Cuomo Bridge replaced the Tappan Zee. The major thoroughfare spans the Hudson River between Tarrytown in Westchester County and Nyack in Rockland County.
The original plans were to avoid the use of explosives that could have an impact on fish habitats, but experts determined the old bridge was structurally unsound, preventing workers from continuing a piecemeal takedown.
(The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
