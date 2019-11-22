Controversy over replacement of temporary Rector Street pedestrian bridge

LOWER MANHATTAN, Manhattan (WABC) -- There is controversy in Lower Manhattan over replacing what was supposed to be a temporary pedestrian bridge at Rector Street to cross the busy West Side Highway.The bridge was built to temporarily replace a bridge that was badly damaged in the 9/11 attacks, but some people do not want to take down the temporary bridge - even though the gleaming and expensive replacement is a block away.The area along West Street has changed a lot in 17 years.Some people who use the old bridge say the new one is less convenient.Domini Turziano is blind and he says for him, the new bridge is harder to get to.The new bridge cost $45.5 million - but the city says the old Rector Street bridge is deteriorating and isn't compatible with the Americans with Disabilities Act. While it was always intended to be temporary, some say they would like the old bridge to be fixed up rather than torn down.----------