Traffic

Multi vehicle crash closed southbound NJ Turnpike lanes in Woodbridge

By Eyewitness News
WOODBRIDGE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A multi vehicle crash closed southbound car lanes on the New Jersey Turnpike in Woodbridge early Monday morning.

The crash happened on the southbound inner roadway at mile marker 94.0 just after 1:45 a.m.

The closures span several interchanges.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and at least one other was seriously hurt and taken to Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital in New Brunswick.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficwoodbridgecar crashtraffic fatalitiesnew jersey turnpike
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Ferry service delays expected between NJ and Manhattan
NJ school district to delay opening Monday due to ransomware attack
AccuWeather: Nice start to the week
Full list of 2019 American Music Awards winners, nominees
Former NYC Mayor Bloomberg to start presidential campaign
Bystanders, NYPD jump into action to save two trapped in burning car
Large water main break causes flooding in Brooklyn streets
Show More
American Music Awards 2019 red carpet: PHOTOS
Must-read stories from the weekend
NYPD steps up patrols in Times Square following social media threat
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Family issues statement 6 months after CT mom disappeared
More TOP STORIES News