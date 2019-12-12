Traffic

Crash traps driver, slows traffic on FDR Drive in Lower Manhattan

LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An overturned SUV caused traffic headaches on FDR Drive north of the Manhattan Bridge Thursday morning.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes before 6 a.m. approaching Grand Street.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police and fire units on the scene.

Crews were working to cut the roof off the SUV to free the driver.

Eyewitness News is told two people were injured. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.

All southbound lanes were shut down as the rescue work continued.

Northbound, only the right lane was getting by.

There was no immediate word what caused the driver to lose control.

