LOWER MANHATTAN (WABC) -- An overturned SUV caused traffic headaches on FDR Drive north of the Manhattan Bridge Thursday morning.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes before 6 a.m. approaching Grand Street.
Video from NewsCopter 7 showed multiple police and fire units on the scene.
Crews were working to cut the roof off the SUV to free the driver.
Eyewitness News is told two people were injured. The injuries were described as non-life-threatening.
All southbound lanes were shut down as the rescue work continued.
Northbound, only the right lane was getting by.
There was no immediate word what caused the driver to lose control.
----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Crash traps driver, slows traffic on FDR Drive in Lower Manhattan
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News