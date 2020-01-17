Traffic

Crash involving tanker and tractor trailer shuts down part of LI Expressway

NORTH HILLS, Nassau County (WABC) -- A tanker collided with at least one tractor trailer on the Long Island Expressway in Nassau County early Friday, closing part of the highway in both directions.

The vehicles collided in the eastbound lanes near exit 36 in North Hills at around 12:45 a.m. Friday.

Both drivers were extricated from their vehicles with injuries described as minor.



The crash prompted police to close the eastbound lanes of the Long Island Expressway as authorities determined what to do with the overturned tanker.

Westbound lanes were shut down at exit 37. An eastbound service road was also closed.

The tanker is believed to have been transporting liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), which will likely have to be off-loaded.

