Crossing guard struck outside Staten Island elementary school

WOODROW, Staten Island (WABC) -- A crossing guard was struck outside a Staten Island school Wednesday morning.
The 57-year-old woman, an NYPD employee, was hit on the street outside PS 56 in Woodrow just after 8 a.m.
The driver was making a left from Woodrow Road onto Winant Avenue at the time of the crash.
She was taken to Staten Island University Hospital in serious but stable condition. She suffered a broken leg and a broken wrist.
The 69-year-old driver is in custody with charges pending.
