Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen

The planned 15-month shutdown of L-train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn will not happen, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.L train service was slated to shut down in April in order to fix damage that the Canarsie Tunnel sustained during Superstorm Sandy. This would affect nearly 250,000 of the city's commuters.Commuters should continue to anticipate night and weekend closures.This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.----------