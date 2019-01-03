L TRAIN REPAIRS

Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen

BREAKING: Gov. Andrew Cuomo is expected to announce that L train service will not be suspended.

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The planned 15-month shutdown of L-train service between Manhattan and Brooklyn will not happen, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced Thursday.

L train service was slated to shut down in April in order to fix damage that the Canarsie Tunnel sustained during Superstorm Sandy. This would affect nearly 250,000 of the city's commuters.

Commuters should continue to anticipate night and weekend closures.

This is a breaking news story. Keep checking abc7NY for the latest information.

