Damaged pipe caused terrifying Lincoln Tunnel flood

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- There is new information on the terrifying moment drivers watched water flood into the Lincoln Tunnel.

The Port Authority says the rush of water was caused by a damaged pipe.

It happened last week and the video quickly went viral.

The Port Authority says crews quickly identified and isolated the damage and closed a New York-bound lane inside the tunnel for cleanup.

The mile-and-a-half-long tunnel is more than 80 years old and accommodates roughly 1.5 million vehicles into New York in an average month.

