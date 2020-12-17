dashcam video

Close call as truck speeds towards Pa. EMS workers in snowy conditions

By 6abc Digital Staff
COLLIER TWP., Pennsylvania -- It was a close call for two EMS workers during the nor'easter in Allegheny County, Pennsylvania.

Dashcam video posted to Facebook by the Collier Township EMS on Tuesday afternoon showed the intense moments.

According to officials, the EMS crew was on the scene for a minor accident.

They were checking the occupants of a vehicle for injuries when the dashcam video showed a pickup truck turning the corner.

It appeared the driver came around the turn too quickly, and with the snowy conditions, the truck slammed into the EMS vehicle.

The two EMS workers and another person were able to make out of the street just in time.

"This is a reminder to please slow down and use caution, not only in this weather, but all the time," Collier Township EMS said.

The Facebook video and message has been shared more than 4,000 times since it was posted.

The Collier Township EMS is hoping the warning prevents another scene like this one.

"Two of our members were almost struck during this incident, please be careful," they said.

