Deadly accident sends one vehicle crashing into store

JAMAICA, Queens (WABC) -- A driver was killed after crashing into two vehicles, sending one smashing into a check-cashing store, in the Jamaica section of Queens Thursday morning.

The 45 year old man was traveling westbound on Jamaica Avenue when police say he blew through a light and crashed into a black Toyota Camry at the Van Wyck Expressway ramp just after 5:35 a.m.

His westbound Lexus continued on Jamaica Avenue and struck a white Honda minivan, sending that vehicle careening in the check cashing store

The driver of the Lexis was taken to nearby Jamaica Hospital, where he was pronounced dead

The two other drivers were taken to the hospital in stable condition.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

The Buildings Department will determine the structure integrity of the check cashing store

The southbound Van Wyck Expressway service road was closed during the investigation.
