Deadly motorcycle crash: 1 woman dead, another critical in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- One woman is dead and another in critical condition after a motorcycle accident in the Bronx.Police say 18-year-old Stephanie Gil was driving the motorcycle with a 20-year-old woman riding in the back Monday night.They crashed into a double-parked tow truck on Hunts Point Avenue, just east of Bryant Avenue.The women were ejected and hit their heads.Police say they were not wearing helmets.