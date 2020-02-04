Traffic

Delays persist for NJ Transit, Amtrak customers out of Penn Station

(Josh Stermberb)

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Both New Jersey Transit and Amtrak customers are experiencing major delays as commuters try to get home on Monday evening.

New Jersey Transit initially said the issue stemmed from a disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.

NJT later said that the ongoing issue was due to Amtrak overhead wire issues.

As of 7 p.m., rail service in and out of Penn Station New York was still subject to 90-minute delays.



NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.

Related topics:
trafficnew york citymanhattanmidtownamtrakpenn stationnjtransit
