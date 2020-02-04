Delays persist for NJ Transit, Amtrak customers out of Penn Station

New Jersey Transit initially said the issue stemmed from a disabled train in one of the Hudson River tunnels.
NJT later said that the ongoing issue was due to Amtrak overhead wire issues.
Rail service in and out of New York continues to be subject to significant delays. Midtown Direct service is diverted to Hoboken Terminal. Rail tickets/passes are being cross-honored by @PATHTrain at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd St., @NJTRANSIT_NBUS, and private carriers. https://t.co/lKliq1CwcN— NJ TRANSIT (@NJTRANSIT) February 4, 2020
As of 7 p.m., rail service in and out of Penn Station New York was still subject to 90-minute delays.
When Penn Station announces single tracking during the Manhattan rush-hour commute. Team bridge and tunnel is here for blood. Get us back to NJ!! 🙏🏻 @NJTRANSIT @NJGov #njcommute pic.twitter.com/sddbQ0wVSk— Maggie Rogers (@magthenomad) February 3, 2020
Hey @NJTransit passengers, go straight to the @PATHTrain. Penn Station is inaccessible. pic.twitter.com/twWtJrIC3e— Shannageddon (@shannonpbnj) February 3, 2020
NJ Transit rail tickets and passes were being cross-honored by PATH at Newark Penn, Hoboken and 33rd Street.
