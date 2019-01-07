TRAFFIC

Demolition of old Tappan Zee Bridge expected to cause traffic backups

Eyewitness News
TARRYTOWN, Westchester County (WABC) --
There is important information for drivers who use the New York State Thruway.

Next weekend's controlled demolition of the old Tappan Zee Bridge may cause some backups.

At 9 a.m. Saturday, state police will close entrance ramps to the northbound - westbound Thruway at exit 9 in Tarrytown; Route 1-19 in Elmsford, and exit 22 on the Saw Mill River Parkway.

State police will also close entrance ramps to the southbound - eastbound entrance ramps at exits 10 and 11 in Nyack.

After the closures, workers will use explosive charges to demolish the old bridge.

