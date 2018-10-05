TRAFFIC

Derailed New Jersey Transit train back on track, being removed

EMBED </>More Videos

There was a minor derailment that caused major commuting trouble.

NEW YORK (WABC) --
New Jersey Transit experienced some delays Friday morning after a minor derailment at Penn Station caused major problems for commuters Thursday evening.

Service in and out of Penn Station New York was subject to 45-minute delays as service ran around the derailed car. It was re-railed by noontime and was being removed from the scene.

Transit officials said the Montclair-Boonton Line train #6279, carrying 1,000 people, experienced a "minor slow speed New Jersey Transit train derailment" shortly after leaving Penn Station and before entering the Hudson River Tunnel just before 6:30 p.m. Thursday.

One set of wheels on one car derailed, but officials said there weren't customers on that car at the time.

No injuries were reported, but one person did seek medical attention for a panic attack.

Service was restored just before 8 p.m., but passengers on the derailed train were stuck for almost two hours before the train eventually returned back to Penn Station.

"People were having panic attacks, I mean we were down there for two hours and there wasn't a lot of updates unless you were able to get on the internet," Danielle Sichuk said.

Frustrations flared when those passengers and thousands of other commuters were met with an overwhelming list of delays and cancellations.

Video posted to Twitter showed the growing crowd building inside Penn Station while train service was suspended:

Amtrak officials said they had ruled out an infrastructure as the cause of the minor derailment, and that the investigation is ongoing.

Still, some fear if upgrades aren't made to NJ Transit soon, something similar could happen again.

"This is New York City, there's a ton of commuters, we rely on this every day, and it's not reliable," a passenger said. "Thank God no one got hurt this time, but someone someday is going to get hurt, and I hope it doesn't come to that."

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficpenn stationnew jersey transitnjtransitNew York CityManhattan
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
NJ Transit derailment makes for messy evening commute
TRAFFIC
Cuomo aims to make JFK 'world-class airport worthy of NY'
14 hurt when NJ Transit bus collides with car in Newark
Calls for action after 17 trapped in Brooklyn subway elevator
LIRR launches customer appreciation program
More Traffic
Top Stories
Senate votes to advance Brett Kavanaugh's nomination
Police: 14-year-old girl raped by man she met on Whisper
Sentencing day for Mike 'The Situation' Sorrentino
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
Man slashed in Times Square during possible dancer fight
Mom charged with assault after 1-year-old girl dies, son hurt
NYPD: Reputed mobster killed at Bronx McDonald's drive-thru
LI karate teacher accused of sexually abusing teen student
Show More
Suspect caught on camera in Brooklyn sex assault
90-year-old driver survives crash off railroad tunnel
Mom busted at movies with booze-filled sippy cup
NJ shooting being investigated as possible road rage incident
Violent predator sought in Freeport sex assault
More News