LIRR service suspensions after train derailment near Speonk

By Eyewitness News
SPEONK, Long Island (WABC) -- A work train derailment is disrupting Long Island Rail Road service to Montauk and the Hamptons on the first day of the holiday weekend.

The LIRR says a Montauk bound train that left Penn Station at 1:09 a.m. Saturday sideswiped a non-revenue train east of Speonk as part of a passing maneuver.

The engine of the Montauk train and the last car of the non-revenue train derailed.

There were 32 people on the train. There were no injuries to them or LIRR employees.

The LIRR says it expects service east of Patchogue, including to the Hamptons and Montauk, to be suspended all day - customers should not go to Penn Station, Atlantic Terminal, Jamaica or their local station expecting service to resume east of Patchogue.

Regular service to Patchogue and Riverhead remain in effect.

Crews are evaluating the situation and there is extensive damage to the tracks.

