Details of TWU, MTA four year contract deal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Leaders of the MTA and Transport Workers Union Local 100 reached a deal to avoid a strike, and Thursday morning Eyewitness News obtained the details.
The unionized workforce will get a four year contract that is retroactive to May of this year, with annual increases of 2%, 2.25%, 2%, and 2.75%.
Their heath benefit contributions will not increase and will remain at 2%.
The drivers of articulated buses will get a $1 per hour increase over and above the raises. Subway maintainers will get a $1.50 per hour increase in their wages over and above the raises.
The union's executive board is meeting Thursday morning and is expected to approve the deal. Then, it will be given to members to ratify.
