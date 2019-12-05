Traffic

Details of TWU, MTA four year contract deal

NEW YORK (WABC) -- Leaders of the MTA and Transport Workers Union Local 100 reached a deal to avoid a strike, and Thursday morning Eyewitness News obtained the details.

The unionized workforce will get a four year contract that is retroactive to May of this year, with annual increases of 2%, 2.25%, 2%, and 2.75%.

Their heath benefit contributions will not increase and will remain at 2%.

The drivers of articulated buses will get a $1 per hour increase over and above the raises. Subway maintainers will get a $1.50 per hour increase in their wages over and above the raises.

The union's executive board is meeting Thursday morning and is expected to approve the deal. Then, it will be given to members to ratify.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*https://abc7ny.com/traffic/contract-talks-break-down-between-twu-mta/5697936/ Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew york citymtaunion contractlabor unions
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Video: Accused shoplifters brawl in street with Barneys workers
Woman shot in chest through kitchen window in East Flatbush
Woman accused of DWI crashes into police car on LI
School Closings
Find out which schools are closed in your district.
New chopper struck by drone over LA, makes precautionary landing
No school in Sparta again due to lingering power outages
New deadly defect with Takata airbags prompts another recall
Show More
AccuWeather: Gusty and cold
Sailor kills 2 civilians, self at Pearl Harbor shipyard
2 men stabbed in Manhattan subway station, suspect sought
Warning about calorie count in Starbucks holiday drinks
NJ mom wants answers after daughter killed in wrong-way crash
More TOP STORIES News