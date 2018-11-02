It was another nightmare morning commute for New Jersey Transit riders after a rail maintenance equipment car became disabled due to mechanical failure in the North Tube of the Hudson River Tunnel.Delays in and out of Penn Station New York exceeded 60 minutes and lasted several hours as Amtrak attempted to remove the disabled train, but efforts were further stalled when the train derailed.Workers were eventually able to re-rail and clear the train from the tunnel, and normal operations resumed around 10:30 a.m."Amtrak would like to apologize to our customers, NYP commuters and our commuter partners over the delays they experienced this morning while traveling in and out of New York Penn Station," the agency said in a statement. "At approximately 2:30 AM this morning, a rail maintenance equipment car - not a passenger train - was disabled due to mechanical failure in the North Tube of the North River Tunnels outside New York Penn Station. Amtrak forces immediately sent a rescue train to move the rail maintenance equipment car out of the tunnel. While attempting to move the disabled rail maintenance equipment car, one set of wheels on the disabled rail maintenance equipment car derailed. At around 6:55 AM, the disabled equipment was re-railed. It has been determined that there is no damage to the infrastructure."PATH and NYC Transit were cross honoring tickets to help commuters.Still, many straphangers said the constant delays are getting old.----------