NEW YORK (WABC) -- NJ Transit trains are delayed 15 minutes in and out of Penn Station New York.
The delays are due to a disabled NJ Transit train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.
There is no word yet on when the train may be removed or what caused it to become disabled.
----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Disabled train causing NJ Transit delays in and out of Penn Station
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News