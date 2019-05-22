Traffic

Disabled train causing NJ Transit delays in and out of Penn Station

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- NJ Transit trains are delayed 15 minutes in and out of Penn Station New York.

The delays are due to a disabled NJ Transit train in one of the Hudson River Tunnels.

There is no word yet on when the train may be removed or what caused it to become disabled.

