Dispute leads to chase, deadly crash on Long Island

The crash happened just after midnight in Hempstead, Nassau County.

By Eyewitness News
HEMPSTEAD, Nassau County (WABC) -- Authorities are investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash on Long Island that apparently began as a dispute between acquaintances.

Police say the argument involved at least three people and began in Valley Stream, after which a 22-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman drove off in a BMW and were pursued by a 23-year-old man in an Audi.

The vehicles traveled eastbound on the Southern State Parkway before exiting northbound on Baldwin Road, where the Audi struck the rear of the BMW in the area of Acacia Avenue around midnight.

The BMW hit a fire hydrant and then a tree, while the Audi struck a taxi.

The 22-year-old man driving the BMW died at the scene, while the female passenger was taken to hospital in critical condition.

The driver of the Audi was taken into custody.

It appears the taxi was unoccupied.

Baldwin Road was closed for the investigation.

