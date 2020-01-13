DMV service in New York hit by national outage

NEW YORK (WABC) -- A national outage impacted people trying to conduct driver's license transactions at New York State Department of Motor Vehicles offices across the state on Monday.American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators, which helps DMVs in all 50 states validate identities, was down from 10 a.m. until early afternoon.Eyewitness News found some big lines and growing frustration at one DMV location on Long Island.The outage affected mostly new licenses.Those renewing a license who did not made any changes probably had few or no problems.Those applying for a new license or applying for Real ID, delays as long as 2 hours, 20 minutes were possible.The system was restored at 12:20 p.m.No other scheduled services such as road tests were disrupted.AAMVA said it continues to monitor the network and will conduct a full analysis to determine the root cause of the outage.