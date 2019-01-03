A dog who went missing while in the care of his dogsitter was rescued days later after he was spotted running along the subway tracks in New York City.Some subway riders faced delays Wednesday night after Jake, a Korean Jindo, got loose on the tracks of the Williamsburg Bridge. Jake's owner said he went missing on Dec. 30.J and M trains were delayed nearly two hours in both directions while NYPD and MTA crews retrieved the dog safely.A friend of the dog's owner noticed Jake inside a subway station Wednesday afternoon and alerted his owner.She was there during the rescue and says Jake has lost some weight but is home and doing just fine.----------