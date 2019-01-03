TRAFFIC

Dog rescued from subway tracks on Williamsburg Bridge days after getting lost by dogsitter

EMBED </>More Videos

Subway service was delayed while crews rescued a dog from the Williamsburg Bridge tracks. (@Thayerjoyce and @JenniferVanilla )

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
A dog who went missing while in the care of his dogsitter was rescued days later after he was spotted running along the subway tracks in New York City.

Some subway riders faced delays Wednesday night after Jake, a Korean Jindo, got loose on the tracks of the Williamsburg Bridge. Jake's owner said he went missing on Dec. 30.

J and M trains were delayed nearly two hours in both directions while NYPD and MTA crews retrieved the dog safely.

A friend of the dog's owner noticed Jake inside a subway station Wednesday afternoon and alerted his owner.

She was there during the rescue and says Jake has lost some weight but is home and doing just fine.



----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficsubwaydogBrooklynManhattanNew York City
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen
Questions after city delays Fair Fares transit program
Manhattan subway station set to close for elevator repairs
3 killed in head-on crash, driver stabbed 10 times
More Traffic
Top Stories
Parents speak out after boy dies from smell of cooking fish
Cuomo: Planned L train shutdown will not happen
Chase suspect runs over person during hourslong pursuit
LI mom accused of trying to kill husband with antifreeze
Decomposed human body found in Bronx park
Suspect arrested in NYC caught-on-camera bagel rampage
Blood pressure medications recalled over cancer concerns
6 dead after fiery crash, fuel spill on Florida highway
Show More
Burglar wanted for stealing $75K in products from Apple Store
Teen returns from cruise with mystery illness
Woman says she was infected with hepatitis at NJ surgery center
Video: Man sucker punched, robbed by 4 suspects on street
Cashier donates kidney to regular customer's wife
More News