Downed tree causes delays on NJ Transit rail line

SHORT HILLS, New Jersey (WABC) -- A downed tree is causing delays on NJ Transit in Essex County.

Video from NewsCopter 7 showed crews working on the problem in Short Hills.

The tree apparently came down on some overhead wires following heavy storms that moved through the area Thursday night.

30-minute delays are now being reported Friday morning on the Morris and Essex Line and the Gladstone Line.

That's down from 60-minute delays reported earlier.

Commuters are advised to seek alternate routes and allow extra time heading out.

