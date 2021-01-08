Driver, 2 employees injured after car crashes into New Rochelle bagel store

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=9471227" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> At least 80 people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's Capitol mob, and authorities are tracking down the others who were involved in the siege.

Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, has died of COVID-19.

NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A driver was injured after crashing his car into a bagel store in Westchester County, that ripped out the entire storefront.Officials around 2 p.m. police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at The Bagel Zone in New Rochelle.They say a jeep had driven through the front of the store.There were two employees of the bagel store who were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.The buildings department respond are going to check out the store, which is now boarded up.The majority of the front entrance was ripped down from the accident,Officials say the accident appears to have been due to driver confusion.The car had been parked in front of the business and the driver put the car in drive rather than reverse.The driver of the Jeep also sustained a minor leg injury.----------