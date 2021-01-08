Traffic

Driver, 2 employees injured after car crashes into New Rochelle bagel store

By Eyewitness News
NEW ROCHELLE, New York (WABC) -- A driver was injured after crashing his car into a bagel store in Westchester County, that ripped out the entire storefront.

Officials around 2 p.m. police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at The Bagel Zone in New Rochelle.

They say a jeep had driven through the front of the store.

MORE NEWS | Man seen in photo at Nancy Pelosi's desk during Capitol siege among 13 facing federal charges so far
EMBED More News Videos

At least 80 people have been arrested in connection with Wednesday's Capitol mob, and authorities are tracking down the others who were involved in the siege.


There were two employees of the bagel store who were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The buildings department respond are going to check out the store, which is now boarded up.

The majority of the front entrance was ripped down from the accident,

Officials say the accident appears to have been due to driver confusion.

The car had been parked in front of the business and the driver put the car in drive rather than reverse.

The driver of the Jeep also sustained a minor leg injury.

ALSO READ | Sandy Hook massacre 1st responder dies of COVID-19
EMBED More News Videos

Patrick Dragon, one of the first Connecticut state troopers to respond to the 2012 Sandy Hook Massacre, has died of COVID-19.



----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
trafficnew rochellewestchester countycar crashcar accidentscar accident
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NY state employee ID'd as rioter during Capitol siege
Man seen in photo at Pelosi's desk among 13 charged so far
NY expanding vaccine eligibility, NYC set to open 5 centers
Capitol Police officer who died after riot originally from NJ
COVID Live Updates: 60% transmitted by people with no symptoms
Trump won't attend Biden's inauguration; Obama, Bush will
Biden calls Trump 'unfit' but doesn't endorse impeachment
Show More
Legendary Dodgers manager Tommy Lasorda dies at 93
NYPD Commissioner tests positive for COVID-19
'Hitler was right on one thing,' new Illinois congresswoman says
Woman who confronted Black teen over phone in custody
Republicans recoil from Hawley after election challenge
More TOP STORIES News