Driver, 2 employees injured after car crashes into New Rochelle bagel store

Officials around 2 p.m. police responded to a report of a motor vehicle accident at The Bagel Zone in New Rochelle.
They say a jeep had driven through the front of the store.
There were two employees of the bagel store who were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
The buildings department respond are going to check out the store, which is now boarded up.
The majority of the front entrance was ripped down from the accident,
Officials say the accident appears to have been due to driver confusion.
The car had been parked in front of the business and the driver put the car in drive rather than reverse.
The driver of the Jeep also sustained a minor leg injury.
