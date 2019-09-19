Driver crashes after police pursuit on George Washington Bridge

FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver crashed on the inbound George Washington Bridge after allegedly refusing to pull over for Fort Lee police.The vehicle collided with a Fort Lee police cruiser on the bridge's upper level at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.No serious injuries were reported in the crash.Two inbound lanes were closed on the upper level for the investigation.Port Authority said GWB is experiencing 60-minute inbound delays.----------