Driver crashes after police pursuit on George Washington Bridge

By Eyewitness News
FORT LEE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A driver crashed on the inbound George Washington Bridge after allegedly refusing to pull over for Fort Lee police.

The vehicle collided with a Fort Lee police cruiser on the bridge's upper level at around 6:45 a.m. Thursday.

No serious injuries were reported in the crash.

Two inbound lanes were closed on the upper level for the investigation.

Port Authority said GWB is experiencing 60-minute inbound delays.

