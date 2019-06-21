Traffic

Driver critically injured in head-on crash with bus on Staten Island

ELTINGVILLE, Staten Island (WABC) -- A driver was critically injured after a head-on collision with a bus on Staten Island Friday morning.

Authorities say the bus was travelling southbound on Richmond Avenue in the Eltingville section when the sedan crossed over the lines and crashed into it just before 6:15 a.m.

The 21-year-old driver of the car sustained injuries to his lower body and was rushed to Staten Island University Hospital in critical condition.

The 46-year-old bus operator was taken to Staten Island University Hospital with non life threatening injuries.

Related topics:
trafficeltingvillestaten islandnew york cityaccidentcrash
