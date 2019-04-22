Traffic

Driver dead after car gets wedged under tractor-trailer in New Jersey

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer in New Jersey Monday morning, killing the driver and snarling traffic for the morning commute.

It happened just after 3 a.m. on eastbound Route 22 at Bloy Street in Hillside.

Authorities say the driver of a BMW struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was turning into a McDonald's parking lot.

Video from NewsCopter7 showed a vehicle wedged under the back of a tractor-trailer, and the 39-year-old BMW driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

All eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed in the area throughout the morning as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles.

----------
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
traffichillsideunion countytractor traileraccidenttraffic accidentcrash
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Official says 3 dead, 13 hurt in Gilroy Garlic Festival shooting
NYPD looking for 2 suspects in shooting at Brooklyn playground
Police officer shoots, kills 'aggressive' dog in New Jersey
AccuWeather: Hot and humid with a stray storm
2 killed after 4-car crash on Meadowbrook Parkway
Mets acquire Stroman from Jays for prospects
California man held in Rome officer's death 'illegally blindfolded'
Show More
Must-read stories from the weekend
Police tase man who walked into NYC precinct holding knife
Family, supporters cheer as father leaves custody after twins' hot car death
Stepping up feud, Trump assails Cummings as 'racist'
Extension of 9/11 victim compensation fund to be signed
More TOP STORIES News