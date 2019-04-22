Driver dead after car gets wedged under tractor-trailer in New Jersey

HILLSIDE, New Jersey (WABC) -- A car crashed into the rear of a tractor-trailer in New Jersey Monday morning, killing the driver and snarling traffic for the morning commute.It happened just after 3 a.m. on eastbound Route 22 at Bloy Street in Hillside.Authorities say the driver of a BMW struck the rear of a tractor trailer that was turning into a McDonald's parking lot.Video from NewsCopter7 showed a vehicle wedged under the back of a tractor-trailer, and the 39-year-old BMW driver was pronounced dead at the scene.All eastbound lanes of Route 22 were closed in the area throughout the morning as police investigated and crews worked to clear the damaged vehicles.----------