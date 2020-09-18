Driver flees, leaves 2 hurt passengers after flipping SUV into house in Queens

JAMAICA ESTATES, Queens (WABC) -- An SUV exiting a highway in Queens flipped over and struck parked cars before ending up against the side of a home late Friday morning, and the driver fled the scene leaving two injured passengers behind.It happened around 11:50 a.m. along the Grand Central Parkway in Jamaica Estates.Authorities say the SUV was traveling eastbound and exited the Grand Central at a high rate of speed.The driver apparently lost control, flipped over two parked cars in a driveway and landed against the house at 184-32 Grand Central Parkway.Police say the driver of the vehicle fled the scene, leaving two young men -- ages 18 and 20 -- in the car.They were taken to North Shore University Hospital in Manhasset to be treated for non-life threatening injuries. They are listed in stable condition.The driver is being sought.No one inside the house was hurt.----------