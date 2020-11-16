Driver jumps curb, drives up sidewalk, slams into bakery in Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- At least five people were injured when a car crashed into a bakery in Queens Monday afternoon.It happened just after 4 p.m. on Kissena Boulevard in Flushing, where the driver ended up all the way into the business after driving up a busy sidewalk.The victims were rushed to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens in unknown condition.The circumstances of the crash are unknown at this time, but police say there was a dispute involving the driver that led to the incident.Individuals are in custody, and charges are said to be pending.It is unclear if those injured were in the car, on the sidewalk, or in the bakery.----------