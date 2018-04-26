TRAFFIC

Driver miraculously survives after van falls off overpass onto Bronx River Parkway

EMBED </>More Videos

Reporter Marcus Solis has the latest on the driver's condition.

By
YONKERS, Westchester County (WABC) --
A van fell off an overpass onto the Bronx River Parkway in Yonkers on Thursday morning, and amazingly, the driver survived with only minor injuries.

It happened in the southbound lanes of the Cross County Parkway around 6:30 a.m.

Skid marks could be seen on the overpass above, with a mark on the wall.

The injured driver, identified as 58-year-old Ui Duk Lee, was taken by ambulance to Jacobi Medical Center with injuries not believed to be life threatening.

Lee's son declined to speak on camera other than to say his father is OK.

For the past 15 years, he has owned Star City Grocery on Allerton Avenue. Longtime employees were wondering why he wasn't there to open the store at 7 a.m. like as does every day.

Some of his customers, who had heard about the accident without realizing Lee was involved, could not believe their eyes seeing the driver's compartment spared by a matter of feet.

It is not yet known what caused the van to flip and crash.

----------
* More Northern Suburbs news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
trafficcar crashYonkersWestchester County
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
TRAFFIC
NJ drivers' 1st weekday commute amid construction project
What you need to know about the Route 495 Bridge project
Tractor-trailer collides with car on I-95 in Connecticut
Greyhound mishap leaves dozens stranded at Port Authority
Lincoln Tunnel nightmare: Route 495 closures begin
More Traffic
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News