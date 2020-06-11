Driver and pedestrian dead after fiery crash in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a fiery crash in the Bronx. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.Police say the driver of a 2019 Dodge Challenger lost control on the Bronx River Parkway near the East Gun Hill Road exit.Investigators say the driver veered off the exit ramp, hitting a pedestrian and a barrier before the car burst into flames.The driver was killed.The pedestrian was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.The investigation into the crash continues.----------