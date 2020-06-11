Driver and pedestrian dead after fiery crash in Bronx

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Two people are dead after a fiery crash in the Bronx. It happened just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police say the driver of a 2019 Dodge Challenger lost control on the Bronx River Parkway near the East Gun Hill Road exit.
Investigators say the driver veered off the exit ramp, hitting a pedestrian and a barrier before the car burst into flames.
The driver was killed.
The pedestrian was taken to Jacobi Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.
The investigation into the crash continues.
